BNP chief Akhtar Mengal calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Balochistan National Party Chairman and Member of the National Assembly Sardar Akhtar Mengal Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

In the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country, ongoing development projects in Balochistan as well as the law and order situation.

The prime minister appreciated the BNP's role in implementation of the government's reforms agenda.

He also thanked the BNP for its support to the government in every decision aimed at national development.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ahsan Iqbal, and PM's Advisor Ahad Cheema attended the meeting.

