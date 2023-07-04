BoAJK to practice latest banking services on IBP-set parameters

State-run Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BoAJK), in collaboration with the Institute of Bankers Pakistan, has agreed in principle on measures for practising modern banking services, further improvement in banking strategy including staff training and professional capacity building

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ): State-run Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BoAJK), in collaboration with the Institute of Bankers Pakistan, has agreed in principle on measures for practising modern banking services, further improvement in banking strategy including staff training and professional capacity building.

A decision was taken to promote cooperation in a meeting between Khawar Saeed, BAJK President/CEO and Mansur-ur-Rahman, Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) Chief Executive Officer in Karachi late Monday.

Khawlah Usman, Director of IBP Marketing & Sales and other executives were also present on the occasion. In the meeting, the President BAJK informed about the steps taken for the progress of the institution.

Strategies were also considered for training and professional development of the staff including the staff of head office and field offices while the examination procedure for various levels of staff, the appointment and training of Management Trainee Officers (MTOs) in future was also discussed.

The IBP management appreciated the rapid growth of the BAJK and principally agreed to extend all possible cooperation from IBP to the bank while appreciating the strategies and initiatives devised for outstanding performance.

Later, the CEO of IBP presented the booklet of his institution to the President and CEO of Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.