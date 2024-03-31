Open Menu

Body Found From Canal

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Body found from canal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Rescuers recovered the body of a youth in the canal near Malkhanwala Bridge, Sambrial, here today.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the body of 24-year-old Shoaib was found by a passerby and he informed them.

Rescue 1122 pulled out the body and handed it over to the local police station.

