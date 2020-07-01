Body Found From Canal In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:17 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Body of a young woman was fond from canal in the area of Jaranwala police station.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed a female corpse floating on water in Gogera Branch Canal near Sheroana Bridge and informed the area police.
The police rushed to the spot and fished out the body from canal water.
The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and startedinvestigation.