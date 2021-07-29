UrduPoint.com
Body Of Minor Recovered In Peshawar

The body of a three-year-old girl was recovered by the police from an abandoned well in Urmer area,near the outskirts of the district on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The body of a three-year-old girl was recovered by the police from an abandoned well in Urmer area,near the outskirts of the district on Thursday.

The three-year old victim went out of her house to play but did not return, the body was recovered during the search operation conducted by the local police.

Investigation was underway whereas the cause of the death would be ascertained after autopsy, police said.

