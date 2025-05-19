Bogus call to Police Emergency Helpline lands caller in trouble in Chiniot

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A caller who made a false emergency call to the police helpline 15 has been arrested by the Saddar police station. The caller reported a non-existent incident involving his daughter in Mouza Aziz area, prompting police to rush to the scene. However, upon investigation, no such incident was found, and the call was deemed bogus.

The police investigation revealed that the caller had made the false call to take action against opponents who were involved in a fight. The caller's intentions were not genuine, and the call was made in an attempt to misuse the emergency services.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed warned citizens against making unnecessary calls to the police helpline 15, stating that bogus calls can lead to serious consequences, including imprisonment. He emphasized the importance of using the emergency number only in genuine emergency situations.

The DPO urged citizens to be responsible and avoid making frivolous calls to the police helpline, ensuring that emergency services are available for those who truly need them.

