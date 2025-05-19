MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir observed World Hypertension Day on May 17, with a renewed pledge to adopt preventive measures to avert the threat of high blood pressure.

The day is marked globally on May 17 to raise awareness and promote measures for prevention, detection, and control of hypertension. This year's theme, "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!", emphasizes the importance of accurate blood pressure measurement and control.

According to a study, excessive salt consumption, smoking, unhealthy food, and air pollution are the main causes of high blood pressure. The World Health Organization has declared high blood pressure a silent killer, and global medical experts have emphasized the need for awareness and action.

Speakers at a ceremony hosted by the State Health Services Department revealed that over half of the world's population suffers from high blood pressure, with 32.2 million people affected in Pakistan alone.

District Health Officer Mirpur, Dr. Fida Hussain Raja, highlighted that high blood pressure is a major cause of disability and premature death worldwide.

He emphasized the importance of awareness and action, stating that over half of the people with high blood pressure are unaware of their condition. Dr. Raja advised people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, avoid excessive salt consumption, and engage in regular physical activity.

Executive Director and Medical Superintendent of Mirpur AJK Division Teaching Hospital, Dr. Sardar Aamir Aziz, advised people to consume no more than 5 grams of salt per day and get their blood pressure checked regularly, especially if they are over 40 or have a family history of high blood pressure. He emphasized the need for a healthy lifestyle and warned that modifiable behavioral risk factors such as tobacco and alcohol use, high salt intake, and physical inactivity drive the prevalence of hypertension.

Dr. Aamir Aziz also revealed that hypertension affects over 294 million people in the WHO South-East Asia Region, making it a major public health challenge. He urged people to take action to avert the negative repercussions of high blood pressure and emphasized the importance of accurate blood pressure measurement and control.

