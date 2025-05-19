No Deal With PTI Founder: Irfan Siddiqui
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Monday categorically denied any backchannel contacts, talks, or negotiations between government officials and the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Speaking to a private news channel, he clarified, “If there have been any meetings with the PTI founder, they were either with his lawyers, party leaders, or family members such as his sisters. No one from the government has made any contact.”
He reiterated, “Let me be absolutely clear, there have been no communication, no discussion, no offer, and no deal from the government side.
These kinds of rumors surface regularly, but they have no basis in fact.”
Dismissing ongoing speculation, senator said that such claims have been made dozens of times, and just as many times refuted. “I don’t see any substance in them,” he said.
Given the current state of the PTI founder and his party, they are beyond the stage of talks or offers, he added.
Despite political instability, he said, the government has improved the economy and confronted India with strength. “Pakistan is on the path of development.
