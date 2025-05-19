Open Menu

No Deal With PTI Founder: Irfan Siddiqui

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM

No deal with PTI founder: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Monday categorically denied any backchannel contacts, talks, or negotiations between government officials and the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking to a private news channel, he clarified, “If there have been any meetings with the PTI founder, they were either with his lawyers, party leaders, or family members such as his sisters. No one from the government has made any contact.”

He reiterated, “Let me be absolutely clear, there have been no communication, no discussion, no offer, and no deal from the government side.

These kinds of rumors surface regularly, but they have no basis in fact.”

Dismissing ongoing speculation, senator said that such claims have been made dozens of times, and just as many times refuted. “I don’t see any substance in them,” he said.

Given the current state of the PTI founder and his party, they are beyond the stage of talks or offers, he added.

Despite political instability, he said, the government has improved the economy and confronted India with strength. “Pakistan is on the path of development.

Recent Stories

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

2 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

7 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

20 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

2 days ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan