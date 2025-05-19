Open Menu

Aurangzeb Khichi, Huzaifa Review QMMB Blueprints

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Division Huzaifa Rehman visited the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management board (QMMB) here on Monday.

They reviewed QMBB future blueprints and took briefing of the programs in detail.

The Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid and Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Division Asad Rehman Gilani were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan