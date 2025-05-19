BISP AJK's Regional Director Office Upgraded
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Owing to the visionary leadership and efforts of Chairperson BISP, Ms. Rubina Khalid, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Headquarters Islamabad has announced the upgradation of the position of Regional Director (SPS-19) BISP AJK to Director General (SPS-20), official sources said.
"The promotion of Dr. Abdul Aziz Qureshi to the position of Director General of BISP AJK is not only a significant administrative advancement but also the fulfillment of a long-standing demand, reflecting the organization’s commitment to strong leadership and efficient regional administration," the Regional Office of BISP, AJK, issued here on Sunday, said.
This move is expected to bring substantial improvements to the administrative structure.
The officers and staff of the BISP AJK Region have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Chairperson BISP, Ms. Rubina Khalid, and Secretary BISP, Amir Ahmed Ali. They believe that this decision will pave the way for socio-economic development in the region and enhance administrative performance.
Dr. Abdul Aziz Qureshi, who has been promoted to the newly designated position of Director General of BISP AJK, has received widespread congratulations from Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Minister for Local Government & Rural Development; Mian Abdu-Waheed, Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs; Sardar Javed Ayub, Minister for Wildlife, Fisheries & Development Authority Muzaffarabad; Member of the Kashmir Council Khawaja Tarique Saeed; senior bureaucrats including Secretaries Government of AJK Arshad Qurashi and Adress Abbasi; the Officer Association of AJK; DG Live Sticks Dr.
Ijaz; and officers and officials within the BISP AJK Region.
The upgrade, the PR underlined, has been widely praised as a key step toward stronger leadership and enhanced administrative efficiency, benefiting the socio-economic initiatives within the AJK region.
In response, Dr. Abdul Aziz Qureshi expressed his sincere gratitude to Chairperson BISP Ms. Rubina Khalid, Secretary BISP, and all those who extended their warm wishes and congratulations on his promotion and new assignment. He reaffirmed his commitment to leading the BISP AJK Region with dedication, aiming to enhance the program's capacity to deliver welfare initiatives more effectively, thereby fostering a positive impact on the socio-economic fabric of the region.
"This landmark decision under the leadership of Chairperson Rubina Khalid demonstrates BISP's commitment to responsive leadership and structured regional development. It is expected to significantly enhance the program's outreach and effectiveness in addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by the most vulnerable communities in the AJK region. The PR concluded.
APP/ahr/378
