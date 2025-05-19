Chiniot Police Crack Down On Drug Peddlers, Make Multiple Arrests
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Chiniot police on Sunday arrested four drug peddlers from different areas, recovering a total of substantial quantities of hashish. The arrests were made after separate operations conducted by different police stations.
According to the sources of Chiniot police, police arrested two drug peddlers from different areas and recovered 260 grams of hashish from their possession. Police at Muhammad Wala Police Station arrested a drug peddler from Mouza Kalri after recovering 1460 grams of hashish. Police at Kot Wasawa Police Station arrested a drug peddler from Mouza Adlana after recovering 1160 grams of hashish. Cases have been registered against the arrested drug peddlers under the Narcotics Act, and further investigation is underway.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bogus call to Police Emergency Helpline lands caller in trouble in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
Colleague stabbed to death over petty dispute in Wah Cantt1 minute ago
-
BISP AJK's regional director office upgraded1 minute ago
-
Preparations underway for Eid-ul-Adha cattle markets in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
Indian shelling devastates AJK village, leaves family homeless2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority cracks down on adulterated milk in Chiniot2 minutes ago
-
PESCO restores power supply on all feeders2 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi, Huzaifa review QMMB blueprints2 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police crack down on drug peddlers, make multiple arrests2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner and DC Kohat visit Post Graduate College to ensure fair exams2 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir observed World Hypertension Day2 minutes ago
-
No deal with PTI founder: Irfan Siddiqui12 minutes ago