Chiniot police crack down on drug peddlers, make multiple arrests

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Chiniot police on Sunday arrested four drug peddlers from different areas, recovering a total of substantial quantities of hashish. The arrests were made after separate operations conducted by different police stations.

According to the sources of Chiniot police, police arrested two drug peddlers from different areas and recovered 260 grams of hashish from their possession. Police at Muhammad Wala Police Station arrested a drug peddler from Mouza Kalri after recovering 1460 grams of hashish. Police at Kot Wasawa Police Station arrested a drug peddler from Mouza Adlana after recovering 1160 grams of hashish. Cases have been registered against the arrested drug peddlers under the Narcotics Act, and further investigation is underway.

