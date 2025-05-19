Preparations Underway For Eid-ul-Adha Cattle Markets In Chiniot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The district administration has begun preparations for the establishment of three temporary sale points for the purchase and sale of animals for Eid-ul-Adha. A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal on Sunday, where key officials discussed the arrangements for the cattle markets.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed that the sale points should be functional 10 days before Eid-ul-Adha. The sale points will be established in Chiniot under the auspices of Model Cattle Market Management Company, while in Bhuana and Lalian, they will be managed by Municipal Committees. The Deputy Commissioner also emphasized that there should be excellent arrangements for traders and buyers in the cattle markets.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner assured that overcharging of traders would not be tolerated and directed that the sale points in Bhuana and Lalian would operate under the No Profit No Loss policy.
He also instructed the Assistant Commissioners to visit the sale points and check the arrangements. A ban on the sale of sacrificial animals in urban areas, apart from the designated sale points, would be strictly implemented.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the Chief Operating Officer of Model Cattle Market Management Company to provide a comprehensive plan for the Chiniot sale point within two days. The plan should include arrangements for shade, drinking water, lighting, parking, and staff deployment. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that uninterrupted traffic flow and proper parking arrangements would be ensured, and staff from all relevant departments would be present on duty in the cattle markets.
APP/mha/378
