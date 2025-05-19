Open Menu

PESCO Restores Power Supply On All Feeders

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM

PESCO restores power supply on all feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Power has been restored on all feeders of the Peshawar Eletrcity Supply Company (PESCO) region.

Due to strong winds and a storm last night, 110 PESCO feeders had tripped," PESCO spokesperson said in a statement.

PESCO teams remained on high alert throughout the night and ensured the restoration of electricity.

At present, electricity is being supplied normally on all PESCO feeders. PESCO Chief Akhtar Hameed Khan personally monitored the restoration process.

PESCO operation teams remained continuously in the field and completed repair work.

On an emergency basis, electricity was supplied to some feeders through alternate routes.

The PESCO control room is continuously monitoring the electricity supply, said spokesperson.

PESCO consumers can call 118 in case of any complaint.

