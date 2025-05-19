Open Menu

Commissioner And DC Kohat Visit Post Graduate College To Ensure Fair Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Commissioner and DC Kohat visit Post Graduate College to ensure fair exams

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division, Mr. Mutasim Billah Shah, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram on Saturday visited Post Graduate College Kohat during the ongoing intermediate examinations. The purpose of their visit was to ensure a peaceful and transparent conduct of the exams.

During their visit, they interacted with students and teachers, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and honesty in the examination process.

On this occasion, they stressed the need to eliminate cheating in exams, stating that it undermines the opportunities of deserving and intelligent students. They directed the teachers and staff to be vigilant and take strict measures against cheating.

During the visit, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner highlighted the significance of merit and the potential of students in shaping the country's future.

