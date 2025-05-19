Open Menu

Punjab Food Authority Cracks Down On Adulterated Milk In Chiniot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams, in Chiniot conducted a major operation on Sunday, thwarting the supply of substandard and adulterated milk in the market. During the operation, 300 liters of adulterated and unhealthy milk were destroyed on the spot. The PFA teams tested 20,000 liters of milk from 47 milk trucks and several milk shops using a modern lacto-scan machine.

During the operation, the PFA imposed fines worth Rs. 26,000 on milk suppliers for poor quality milk and Rs.

32,000 on an ice factory and several food points for violating hygiene rules. Over 4 kg of expired products were also destroyed during the operations.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, while exclusively talking to APP, assured that the PFA would continue to take strict action against adulteration and counterfeiting, without fear or hesitation, to ensure the availability of safe food to consumers.

