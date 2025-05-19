Punjab Food Authority Cracks Down On Adulterated Milk In Chiniot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams, in Chiniot conducted a major operation on Sunday, thwarting the supply of substandard and adulterated milk in the market. During the operation, 300 liters of adulterated and unhealthy milk were destroyed on the spot. The PFA teams tested 20,000 liters of milk from 47 milk trucks and several milk shops using a modern lacto-scan machine.
During the operation, the PFA imposed fines worth Rs. 26,000 on milk suppliers for poor quality milk and Rs.
32,000 on an ice factory and several food points for violating hygiene rules. Over 4 kg of expired products were also destroyed during the operations.
On this occasion, Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, while exclusively talking to APP, assured that the PFA would continue to take strict action against adulteration and counterfeiting, without fear or hesitation, to ensure the availability of safe food to consumers.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bogus call to Police Emergency Helpline lands caller in trouble in Chiniot6 minutes ago
-
Colleague stabbed to death over petty dispute in Wah Cantt6 minutes ago
-
BISP AJK's regional director office upgraded6 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for Eid-ul-Adha cattle markets in Chiniot6 minutes ago
-
Indian shelling devastates AJK village, leaves family homeless6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority cracks down on adulterated milk in Chiniot6 minutes ago
-
PESCO restores power supply on all feeders6 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi, Huzaifa review QMMB blueprints6 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police crack down on drug peddlers, make multiple arrests6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner and DC Kohat visit Post Graduate College to ensure fair exams6 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir observed World Hypertension Day6 minutes ago
-
No deal with PTI founder: Irfan Siddiqui16 minutes ago