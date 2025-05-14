Bomb exploded at Mubarak Zeb residence in Bajaur district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A bomb exploded at the main gate of the ancestral residence of Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Mubarak Zeb, in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement on his official X account on Wednesday, he said that the blast targeted him and his family, confirming that no one was injured in the blast.

He condemned the incident as a cowardly act and stated firmly that no one could demoralize him with these tactics.

“The main gate of my house was blown up with a bomb," he added.