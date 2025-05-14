Bomb Exploded At Mubarak Zeb Residence In Bajaur District
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A bomb exploded at the main gate of the ancestral residence of Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Mubarak Zeb, in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a statement on his official X account on Wednesday, he said that the blast targeted him and his family, confirming that no one was injured in the blast.
He condemned the incident as a cowardly act and stated firmly that no one could demoralize him with these tactics.
“The main gate of my house was blown up with a bomb," he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF assistant professor conferred Digital Green Talent Award3 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif visits frontline areas of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos in Pasrur4 minutes ago
-
Herbal quackery threatens people's health in rural south Punjab4 minutes ago
-
Bomb exploded at Mubarak Zeb residence in Bajaur district4 minutes ago
-
LDA intensifies crackdown on illegal commercial properties, housing schemes14 minutes ago
-
Minister orders no compromise on quality of WASA projects24 minutes ago
-
Safe city project launched in Peshawar After 18-year delay: IG33 minutes ago
-
Man dies, two other injured in traffic accident33 minutes ago
-
Million-rupees wroth goods saved as fire on container extinguished33 minutes ago
-
Suspect involved in murder attempt arrested33 minutes ago
-
Students organize rally to pay tribute to Pakistan Armed forces34 minutes ago
-
NCRC organizes workshop to advance action plan on ending violence against children in KP34 minutes ago