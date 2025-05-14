LDA intensifies crackdown on illegal commercial properties, housing schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has ramped up enforcement operations against illegal commercial properties and unauthorized housing schemes in its controlled areas, sealing 95 properties besides demolishing illegal structures.

The LDA Town Planning Wing launched a large-scale operation in key city zones including Gulberg, New Garden Town, Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town, UBD Main Canal Road and Sabzazar. As a result of these actions, 95 properties were sealed for violations such as illegal commercial usage and non-payment of commercial conversion fees.

According to LDA officials, 28 properties in Gulberg and New Garden Town were sealed, while 35 properties were targeted in Shadman, Shah Jamal, UBD Canal Road and New Muslim Town. Additionally, 32 properties were sealed in Sabzazar during a revenue recovery drive.

The sealed properties include private schools, clinics, bakeries, grocery stores, restaurants, food points, workshops, shops and offices.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad Uz Zaman.

In a parallel effort, the Directorate of Metropolitan Planning (Zone IV) carried out a comprehensive operation against illegal housing schemes located on Main Ferozepur Road, Ahlu Road and Al-Jannat Road.

Action was taken against 14 unauthorized housing schemes and land subdivisions, including Grand Avenue, Sun City, New Abadi Kahna, Rehan Garden, Shahzad Garden Villas, Bao Munir Town, Ahmed City and Al-Jannat Homes.

Further enforcement was done in New Abadi Shahzada Village, Nai Abadi Ahlu Jhuggian, Rizwan Garden, Malkan Wali Haveli, Waseem Colony and Green Valley. LDA teams demolished illegal roads, boundary walls, sewerage systems and other infrastructure, while sealing the site offices of these unauthorized schemes.

The crackdown was overseen by the Chief Metropolitan Planner and carried out with the support of the LDA Enforcement Squad and Punjab Police.