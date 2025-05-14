Open Menu

Suspect Involved In Murder Attempt Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Suspect involved in murder attempt arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A suspect involved in a murder attempt on a man and his son over an old enmity has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The central accused, Sabir Hussain, had attempted to kill his opponents, Mustafa Qureshi and his son Elaf by shooting them a couple of weeks ago.

However, the duo got saved after timely treatment in hospital. The accused had been on the run since the crime day and was arrested from deserted area of the city, Layyah.

Police registered a case while investigation was underway.

