Minister orders no compromise on quality of WASA projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A key performance review meeting of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yaseen and WASA Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shehbaz.

The session focused on ongoing development projects and future urban planning under the Lahore Development Plan.

WASA Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed gave a detailed briefing on Phase-I of the development plan, stating that work is underway and near completion in several key zones, including Gulberg, Ravi Zone, Data Ganj Bakhsh, Samanabad, Nishtar Zone and Shalimar Zone.

According to the briefing, Phase-II is set to commence in the upcoming fiscal year, targeting developmental initiatives in Wahga Town, Aziz Bhatti Town, and Allama Iqbal Town.

The briefing also highlighted that 29 underpasses and 30 tube wells across Lahore are currently being monitored under the SCADA system.

However, the minister instructed stricter monitoring of areas not yet integrated with SCADA.

Minister Bilal Yaseen emphasized that addressing public inconvenience during ongoing development works must remain the top priority. He assured that WASA is on track to deliver large-scale infrastructure projects in record time.

“Quality must not be compromised under any circumstances,” the Housing Minister stressed, while directing authorities to ensure continuous monitoring and submission of weekly reports on the progress of development work in Lahore.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to urban development and efficient service delivery across the provincial capital.