Minister Orders No Compromise On Quality Of WASA Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A key performance review meeting of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yaseen and WASA Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shehbaz.
The session focused on ongoing development projects and future urban planning under the Lahore Development Plan.
WASA Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed gave a detailed briefing on Phase-I of the development plan, stating that work is underway and near completion in several key zones, including Gulberg, Ravi Zone, Data Ganj Bakhsh, Samanabad, Nishtar Zone and Shalimar Zone.
According to the briefing, Phase-II is set to commence in the upcoming fiscal year, targeting developmental initiatives in Wahga Town, Aziz Bhatti Town, and Allama Iqbal Town.
The briefing also highlighted that 29 underpasses and 30 tube wells across Lahore are currently being monitored under the SCADA system.
However, the minister instructed stricter monitoring of areas not yet integrated with SCADA.
Minister Bilal Yaseen emphasized that addressing public inconvenience during ongoing development works must remain the top priority. He assured that WASA is on track to deliver large-scale infrastructure projects in record time.
“Quality must not be compromised under any circumstances,” the Housing Minister stressed, while directing authorities to ensure continuous monitoring and submission of weekly reports on the progress of development work in Lahore.
The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to urban development and efficient service delivery across the provincial capital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister orders no compromise on quality of WASA projects3 minutes ago
-
Safe city project launched in Peshawar After 18-year delay: IG13 minutes ago
-
Man dies, two other injured in traffic accident13 minutes ago
-
Million-rupees wroth goods saved as fire on container extinguished13 minutes ago
-
Suspect involved in murder attempt arrested13 minutes ago
-
Students organize rally to pay tribute to Pakistan Armed forces13 minutes ago
-
NCRC organizes workshop to advance action plan on ending violence against children in KP13 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects four more meters33 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme33 minutes ago
-
Marri praises armed forces for giving befitting response to Indian aggression33 minutes ago
-
Govt fully implementing free education laws: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry33 minutes ago
-
DC reviews sanitation plan for Eid-ul-Azha 202533 minutes ago