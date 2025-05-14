Open Menu

Million-rupees Wroth Goods Saved As Fire On Container Extinguished

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Million-rupees wroth goods saved as fire on container extinguished

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Goods worth millions of rupees were saved as a fire suddenly erupted in a container was timely extinguished by rescue officials here on Wednesday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the incident took place on Dera’s bypass when a container carrying various goods, tar, threads, tea leaves, and other valuable items coming from Karachi suddenly caught fire.

After receiving information, Rescue 1122 teams swiftly reached the scene and immediately began firefighting operations.

He said two fire vehicles from Rescue 1122 Station 11 responded promptly and used foam and water to combat the blaze.

After two hours of continuous effort, the firefighters successfully brought the fire under control and thus saved the trailer and goods worth millions of rupees were saved.

