PM Shehbaz Sharif Visits Frontline Areas Of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos In Pasrur

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif visits frontline areas of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos in Pasrur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid a visit to the frontline areas of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos during the ongoing Maarka-e-Haq (Battle for Truth), reaffirming his support and solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan.

During his visit to the Pasrur Garrison near Sialkot, the prime minister met with officers and soldiers actively participating in the military operation, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

The PM praised their unwavering dedication and valor in defending the nation's sovereignty.

The prime minister was flanked by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Attaullah Tarar, Corps Commander Sialkot, and other senior civil and military officials.

In a show of continued support for all branches of the military, the prime minister is scheduled to visit various air bases and naval bases in the coming days to meet with personnel from the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Television (ptv) will broadcast the prime minister’s address to officers and soldiers at Pasrur Garrison this evening, described as a historic interaction with the nation’s defenders.

