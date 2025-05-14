Man dies, two other injured in traffic accident

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A man on Wednesday was killed while two other received critical injuries as Mazda truck hit Toyota Hiace and rickshaw in Moza, Nokhar.

The Rescue 1122 source said that the dead body had been identified as Shehbaz Ali 45 years old and the injured as Ghulam Fareed (40) and Muhammad Ishfaq 46 years old.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, he added.