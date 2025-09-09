Book exhibition held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A book exhibition titled ’Seerat e Tayyaba’ was held at Government Graduate Girls College

Chandni Chowk here on Tuesday.

The students and teachers participated in the exhibition and expressed their great

interest in the exhibition.

Principal Prof Dr Safana Masood appreciated student’s creative work and termed it very

imperative for educational activities.

In the exhibition, Islamic calligraphy artworks made by the students were also displayed.