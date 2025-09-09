DC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements To Prevent Dengue Virus
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 02:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) An important meeting on Tuesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rahimullah Mehsood, to review arrangements for preventing and controlling the dengue virus in the district.
The officers of the district administration, health department, education department, local government department, TMAs and other relevant departments participated in the meeting.
During the meeting, the officers gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing measures to eradicate and prevent the dengue virus and informed the deputy commissioner about the medicines and machinery used to eradicate dengue.
The DC directed the officers of the relevant departments to display banners regarding dengue prevention in mosques, union council offices and public places.
He directed to ensure immediate cleaning of water tanks and other reservoirs and said that students should be made aware of dengue prevention and precautionary measures during the morning assembly in the schools.
The Assistant Commissioners were also directed to organize awareness campaigns regarding dengue in their
respective areas.
The DC of Kohat said that all necessary steps should be taken to eradicate the virus in a timely and
effective manner.
He appealed to the people to fully cooperate with the health department and administrative staff so that the spread of dengue virus could be stopped and the target of its complete eradication could be achieved.
