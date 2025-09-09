Protective embankment breaches in Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Alipur witnessed a breach in the government’s protective embankment at Sitpur as

water entered several surrounding villages.

The breach had raised a severe risk of flooding in Sitpur city, Kundai, Sultanpur, and Khairpur,

while road access between Sitpur and Alipur city had also been cut off, said an official from the

irrigation department.

The irrigation department also reported a high flood in the Chenab River at Trimmu with

an outflow of 499,986 cusecs of water.

The officials said the water level at Trimmu Barrage was showing signs of decline.

At Head Panjnad, a high-level flood persists with 452,930 cusecs of water passing through

the barrage, added the official.