27 transgender individuals among victims of devastating floods in Buner, Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) In the aftermath of the devastating floods in Buner and Swat, around 27 transgender individuals are reported as victims of the catastrophic calamity, severely affecting besides destructing their limited resources.

The affected transgender are in need of help and rehabilitation from government and humanitarian organizations because of their limited resources of earning, said Farzana Riaz, President Trans Action Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to APP, Farzana said initial assessments by on-ground activists indicate that at least 27 members of the transgender community have been severely affected.

They have reported destruction of homes, loss of livelihood sources (often daily-wage or performance-based), damage to essential documents, complicating access to aid.

She said one of the affected transgender drove cab in Buner to eke out living and her car has also been badly damaged by the raging deluge, carrying huge boulders.

Farzana said transgender are mostly disowned by their families and due to lack of their mention in family tree, majority of them are unable to obtain identity cards from NARDA.

“This lack of identity document further aggravates miseries of the marginalized community because in post disaster scenario relief and rehabilitation process is provided on basis of ID cards, making transgender ineligible for any such relief,” she elaborates.

President Trans Action KP appealed to government, Relief Department and private humanitarian organizations to ensure there services covering all the flood affected communities including trans persons.