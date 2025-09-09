Shershah Bund Situation Reviewed
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar and Regional Police Officer (RPO)
Sohail Chaudhry visited Shershah Bund to assess the prevailing flood situation
and evacuation of affected families.
They reviewed ongoing flood relief operations and directed for immediate measures
to ensure assistance for the displaced citizens.
The CPO said that all available resources were being utilized to protect
lives and property of the public.
He met with the affected families, encouraged them, and assured them of full cooperation.
He also appreciated performance of relief camps and rescue teams, instructing for uninterrupted
provision of facilities to the victims.
He added that Shershah Bund could be technically breached by noon if required, stressing that
the police were committed to safeguarding lives and property of the citizens.
Recent Stories
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed
CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shershah Bund situation reviewed1 minute ago
-
ITP issues route plan for foreign guest movement1 minute ago
-
Protective embankment breaches in Alipur2 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nab two bike-lifter dacoits, recover looted cash21 minutes ago
-
Five held,88 kites recovered21 minutes ago
-
GEPCO sets up a 24/7 control room in Gujrat22 minutes ago
-
ICT Police held notorious drug peddler31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan vow to deepen bilateral ties, tap vast potential31 minutes ago
-
Red alert issued as high flood threatens Multan51 minutes ago
-
Cervical cancer vaccination drive to be launched from September 1451 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 256,100 cusecs water51 minutes ago
-
Minister orders inquiry into fire incident at Garments Factory52 minutes ago