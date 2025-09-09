Shershah Bund situation reviewed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar and Regional Police Officer (RPO)

Sohail Chaudhry visited Shershah Bund to assess the prevailing flood situation

and evacuation of affected families.

They reviewed ongoing flood relief operations and directed for immediate measures

to ensure assistance for the displaced citizens.

The CPO said that all available resources were being utilized to protect

lives and property of the public.

He met with the affected families, encouraged them, and assured them of full cooperation.

He also appreciated performance of relief camps and rescue teams, instructing for uninterrupted

provision of facilities to the victims.

He added that Shershah Bund could be technically breached by noon if required, stressing that

the police were committed to safeguarding lives and property of the citizens.