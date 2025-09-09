Rana Tanveer reaffirms commitment to support flood-affected communities with Kisan Relief & electricity bill adjustments

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, reiterated the government's strong resolve to provide electricity bill relief and upon completing a comprehensive survey, will announce a 'Kisan Package' to support all flood-affected regions.

While an exclusive interview with a media channel, Rana Tanveer Hussain outlined the government's plan to address excessive electricity bills in flood-affected regions, adding, immediate action will be taken to provide relief to affected communities, with a focus on reducing the financial burden during these difficult times.

The federal government, in collaboration with provincial authorities, will implement electricity bill relief, he said, adding, this joint effort is designed to provide essential support to both farmers and residents in flood-affected areas.

Responding to a query, he clarified that the bills in question have already been printed and are ready for distribution.

He further stated that the government is committed to removing the additional tax from the bills, aiming to provide immediate relief to the affected communities, adding, this measure is part of the broader effort to ease the financial burden on residents in flood-hit areas, ensuring that they are not burdened by excessive charges during these challenging times.

In response to another query, he assured that the government will do everything possible to support flood-affected communities.

He mentioned that a survey of the flood-hit regions has already been launched and is expected to be completed by the middle of the current month. The survey will assess the extent of damage to crops and gather critical data to better understand the impact.

Based on the survey results, a 'Kisan Package' will be announced to provide relief to farmers who have suffered losses, he said, adding, this package will be tailored according to the extent of the damage, ensuring that it meets the needs of affected farmers and helps them recover from the devastating impact of the floods.

He also mentioned that the Gujranwala division has suffered the highest crop damage, with an estimated 18% loss due to the floods. He specifically highlighted that the rice (Dhan) crop has been the most severely affected in the region.

He said that in the flood-affected areas, every crop has reported a damage range of 1 to 3 percent, with some crops suffering more significant losses, particularly in the worst-hit regions.