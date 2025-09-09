Open Menu

ITP Issues Route Plan For Foreign Guest Movement

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ITP issues route plan for foreign guest movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Tuesday issued a special traffic plan to ensure smooth flow during the movement of a foreign guest, advising citizens to use alternate routes between 03:30 p.m. and 05:30 p.m.

An ITP official told APP that traffic on Expressway and Srinagar Highway may face delays during the specified hours. Citizens have been advised to use the following alternate routes:

Service roads connected to Expressway and Srinagar Highway.

H-8 underpass for those traveling towards Blue Area, Sector F-6 and F-7.

Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Ayub Chowk and Nadra Chowk for traffic heading to Red Zone and Serena Hotel.

Nadra Chowk for commuters going to Bari Imam.

Rawalpindi Peshawar Road and IJP Road (via service roads) for those traveling towards sectors I and H.

Traffic from Murree Road towards Serena and Faizabad via Rawal Dam will remain closed during the movement.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Hamzah Humayun said that ITP officers will remain deployed at various points to guide citizens. He urged commuters to keep a margin of at least 20 minutes in their travel plans to avoid inconvenience.

He further advised citizens to contact ITP Helpline 1915 or follow official social media platforms for real-time traffic updates and guidance./APP-rzr-mkz

