Boy Drowns In Sewerage Drain

May 18, 2022

A boy drowned in a sewerage drain in the area of City Jaranwala police station on Wednesday

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said 10-year-old Ansar Ali was playing outside his house in ChakNo128-GB when he accidentally slipped and drowned in sewerage drain passing through the locality.

On information, Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and fished out the body.

