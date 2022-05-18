Boy drowns in sewerage drain

A boy drowned in a sewerage drain in the area of City Jaranwala police station on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A boy drowned in a sewerage drain in the area of City Jaranwala police station on Wednesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said 10-year-old Ansar Ali was playing outside his house in ChakNo128-GB when he accidentally slipped and drowned in sewerage drain passing through the locality.

On information, Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and fished out the body.