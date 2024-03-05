Brain cells increases in number during Ramazan: Dr Najaf

Prominent Health Expert, Dr Syed Najaf Ali Shah has said the Ramazan brings mental and spiritual satisfaction, as brain cells also increase in number during Ramazan and brain performance increases

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Prominent Health Expert, Dr Syed Najaf Ali Shah has said the Ramazan brings mental and spiritual satisfaction, as brain cells also increase in number during Ramazan and brain performance increases.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that due to the reduction in cortisol levels during Ramazan, tension and psychological stress are reduced.

He said that sick and pregnant women are exempted from fasting in islam, they should consult and follow their physician’s advice before starting the fast, otherwise, these individuals may be at increased risk of hyperglycemia, hypoglycemia, and cardiovascular and renal complications.

Dr Syed Najaf Ali Shah said that smoking and consumption of sugary foods are reduced in Ramzan thus addiction to these products is also reduced. Through fasting, obesity is reduced, and heart attacks and strokes are reduced due to the reduction of cholesterol in the body, he said and added that by fasting continuously during Ramazan, the appetite decreases and the size of the stomach also decreases, due to which the appetite remains low even after Ramazan and obesity decrease.

During Ramazan, he said the toxins in the body fat leave the body, and it has a positive effect on health. During Ramazan, such changes occur in the body, and the body gets more energy even with less food, and this process continues even after Ramazan, he said.

Talking about the benefits of dates Dr Najaf Ali Shah said that eating 3 dates after breaking the fast in Ramazan is very useful. These dates are among the best foods that contain some of the most essential fiber that aids in digestion. Dates contain potassium, magnesium and high B vitamins, and dates are one of the healthiest fruits, he said.

He said that if normal food is used in Sehar and Iftar, it can reduce weight in obese people and especially in women, hormonal problems can also reduce thus offering disease reduction in PCO in women.