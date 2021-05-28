Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through premium publisher partnerships

Brainchild Communications Pakistan (BCP) has created a 2nd party data hub through its partnerships with premium publishers across Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th April, 2021) Brainchild Communications Pakistan (BCP) has created a 2nd party data hub through its partnerships with premium publishers across Pakistan. The market leader in media planning & buying has been experimenting with 2nd party data and a blend of Google’s Display & Video 360 (DV 360) and Oracle BlueKai for over a year.

Working with clients such as Mondelez and National Foods, BCP has been able to perfect a data-backed targeting methodology that has boosted the click-through rates for a range of digital media campaigns.

Using automated tools for robust reporting, DV 360 has offered the programmatic team at BCP various opportunities to optimize campaigns. For a campaign with Mondelez, the programmatic team at BCP leveraged a 2nd party database - a first for any advertiser or agency in Pakistan - to provide an audience with high student affinity data sets, delivering highly relevant audiences.

Using DV 360 for all the programmatic display buying, the team at BCP was able to analyze, adjust, and pivot the overall process. Tapping the programmatic team at BCP, Mondelez becomes the first company in Pakistan to dabble with a blend of DV 360 and Oracle Bluekai in order to activate the power of programmatic media buying coupled with the precision of a data management platform.

As data depreciation becomes a reality, advertisers and agencies will need to start deploying a blend of data solution and targeting tools that tap into owned customer data sets, including 2nd party data platforms and a data management platform.

“As part of our vision to be the largest data hub in Pakistan, BCP has partnered with more than 20 data partners in Pakistan, including some of the largest local publishers such as Hamariweb and Urdupoint,” said Farhan Khan, CEO of BCP. “Our hub has more than eight million known users across more than 400 different segments.”

With the exception of Google, Facebook, YouTube, and Amazon, the top publisher websites in terms of daily active traffic are Hamariweb and Urdupoint, hence their initial selection as data partners for the BCP data hub.

“The programmatic team at BCP helped us to understand the value of second-party data partnerships, which we have learned help advertisers and agencies enable better customer lifecycle communications,” said Abrar Ahmed, CEO at Webiz Media (Pvt) Ltd, which operates Hamariweb.com as the market leader in publishing. “This has given us a green space to differentiate in the future.”

In a bid to offer a data hub with quality audiences, the programmatic team at BCP actively engages the largest publishers across Pakistan to help them adopt sustainable business practices, explore new revenue streams, and develop the quality of their contribution to the media ecosystem, including providing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) guidance within a data ethics framework.

“As publishers have scrambled to understand issues around data, BCP has helped us tackle these issues from within, providing outside-in support and acting as a sort of ethical compass,” said Zaki Baig, Head of Business at UrduPoint.com, the second-largest independent publisher in Pakistan, based on Alexa data. “With services such as data strategy, customer profiling, and ad targeting, it was the perfect fit to work with the programmatic team.”