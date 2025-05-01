Brave Rawalpindi cops martyred on May 1, 2003 remembered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday remembered martyred constables Muhammad Aslam and Ghulam Abbas on their death anniversary.

The two brave cops of the Rawalpindi Police were martyred in the firing of a terrorist on May 1, 2003, the police spokesman said.

Senior Rawalpindi Police officers met the families of the martyrs, offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of their ranks in Jannah.

A well-dressed police contingent also present a salute to the martyrs.