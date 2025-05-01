Rally expresses solidarity with armed forces

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) A spirited grand rally was held in Bahawalpur to express love, solidarity, and support for the Pakistan Armed Forces.

People from various walks of life, government officials, traders, students, political and social workers, media representatives, and a large number of citizens participated in this significant event.

The rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, the Chief Officer District Council, and officers and staff from various government departments.

The rally commenced from Deputy Commissioner Office Chowk and concluded at GPO Chowk, where participants chanted slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army and reiterated their unwavering support.

The participants strongly condemned the baseless allegations leveled by India, stating that the entire Pakistani nation stands with the Pakistan Armed Forces and is ready to respond forcefully to any aggression. Speakers said that the Modi government should come to its senses and stop blaming Pakistan because Pakistan's armed forces are always ready to defend, secure, and stabilize the country. At the conclusion of the rally, special prayers were offered for the integrity, peace, and prosperity of the country. This rally was a symbol of the commitment that the people of Pakistan have full confidence in their armed forces and stand with them in every trial.