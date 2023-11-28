Bribery case against 4 Sakrand police officials linked to national cricketer; investigations underway

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A case has been lodged against four officials from the Sakrand police force following allegations of taking bribe from a national cricketer.

Sindh Police spokesperson confirmed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, took immediate notice of a tweet by national cricketer Aamir Yameen on Tuesday. In response, the IGP promptly ordered a swift investigation, assigning the task to DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad.

In the investigation report submitted by DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad, Pervaiz Chandio revealed the involvement of four officials in the incident.

The report detailed that the bribery incident occurred on the Superhighway between midnight and 1 AM, implicating four members of the Sakrand Police.

A formal First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the implicated officials, and legal proceedings have commenced. Additionally, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sakrand police station and the head muharrar have been suspended due to reported negligence in handling the matter.

Pervaiz Chandio, the DIGP of Shaheed Benazirabad, confirmed that the comprehensive inquiry report is being forwarded to IGP Sindh for further action.