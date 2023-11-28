Open Menu

Bribery Case Against 4 Sakrand Police Officials Linked To National Cricketer; Investigations Underway

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Bribery case against 4 Sakrand police officials linked to national cricketer; investigations underway

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A case has been lodged against four officials from the Sakrand police force following allegations of taking bribe from a national cricketer.

Sindh Police spokesperson confirmed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, took immediate notice of a tweet by national cricketer Aamir Yameen on Tuesday. In response, the IGP promptly ordered a swift investigation, assigning the task to DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad.

In the investigation report submitted by DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad, Pervaiz Chandio revealed the involvement of four officials in the incident.

The report detailed that the bribery incident occurred on the Superhighway between midnight and 1 AM, implicating four members of the Sakrand Police.

A formal First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the implicated officials, and legal proceedings have commenced. Additionally, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sakrand police station and the head muharrar have been suspended due to reported negligence in handling the matter.

Pervaiz Chandio, the DIGP of Shaheed Benazirabad, confirmed that the comprehensive inquiry report is being forwarded to IGP Sindh for further action.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Sakrand FIR From

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

2 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

2 hours ago
 Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

3 hours ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

3 hours ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

3 hours ago
Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

6 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

16 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

16 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan