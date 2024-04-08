Brick kiln worker burnt to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A worker at a brick kiln was burnt alive when he fell inside it while putting coal on a fire

on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Rawal of Dasuha Samundri Road was working at a brick kiln

near Chak No 255-RB, Malkhanwala, when he fell inside the fire and burnt alive.