Brick Kiln Worker Burnt To Death
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A worker at a brick kiln was burnt alive when he fell inside it while putting coal on a fire
on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, Rawal of Dasuha Samundri Road was working at a brick kiln
near Chak No 255-RB, Malkhanwala, when he fell inside the fire and burnt alive.
