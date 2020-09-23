UrduPoint.com
Brick Kilns To Remain Closed From Nov 7 To Dec 31, Lahore High Court Told

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:43 PM

Brick kilns to remain closed from Nov 7 to Dec 31, Lahore High Court told

The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed that brick kiln owners had agreed to shut down brick kilns from November 7 to December 31 as a preventive measure to control smog during the upcoming winter season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed that brick kiln owners had agreed to shut down brick kilns from November 7 to December 31 as a preventive measure to control smog during the upcoming winter season.

It was stated in a report filed by director general Environment Protection Agency before Justice Shahid Karim who was hearing a plea for directions to control smog, says a LHC written order issued here on Wednesday.

The report further stated that secretary Environment Protection department (EPD) held a meeting with the Brick Kiln Owners Association on September 16, wherein brick kiln owners agreed to shut down brick kilns during the said period.

The court noted that the voluntary action on part of the brick kiln owners was commendable, adding that the EPD should enforce the agreement in letter and spirit.

The court was also informed that chief secretary Punjab held a meeting with deputy commissioners and clear instructions were given to them regarding stubble burning, emissions from brick kilns and industrial units, solid waste burning in order to curtail accumulation of smog during the winter season.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings with a direction to the chief secretary for holding a meeting with chairman Water and Environment Commission after every two weeks to assess and follow up directions in the meeting held on September 16.

