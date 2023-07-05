Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Brisk preparations have begun to observe 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir and rest of world to pay glorious tributes to martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir of 22 valiant soil sons for sacrificing lives 92 years ago on July 13 in 1931

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) : Brisk preparations have begun to observe 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir and rest of world to pay glorious tributes to martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir of 22 valiant soil sons for sacrificing lives 92 years ago on July 13 in 1931.

The incident happened in front of Central Jail Srinagar raising mutiny by laying the foundation stone of the movement for liberation of the motherland from the clutches of the despotic Dogra rule.

The Jammu & Kashmir State people living at both sides of the LoC - Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir besides rest of the world would observe the 'Kashmir Martyrs Day' with the renewal of the pledge to continue the grand mission of the Kashmiri martyrs through continuing the freedom struggle, with full vigor, for the achievement of the birth right of self determination and for the liberation of Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the tyrannical Indian rule.

Special prayers meetings, symposiums will be the hallmark of the Kashmir Martyrs Day across Azad Jammu & Kashmir as well as at various places in the strife-torn Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir Stste and rest of the world to observe the day.

It was on this day in 1931 when the Dogra troops had shot dead 22 Kashmiris in front of the Central Jail Srinagar. A large number of people had gathered outside the jail protesting against the trial of a young man � Abdul Qadeer for treason inside the prison located in the highly security zone.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, it will be the state holiday to facilitate the people to participate in the events of the day from allover the liberated territory. This year too, the Kashmir Martyrs Day will be flanked by a sign of a new hope, that if India agrees to the ground realities without any reservations and learn a lesson from the historical facts that she (New Delhi) cannot rule Kashmiris at gun point, may help bring a lasting peace and prosperity in the region through the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of entire internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir state.

In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State, a complete shutter down strike will be observed against the forced and illegal Indian occupation of bulk part of the Jammu Kashmir State, says a report reaching here Wednesday from across the line of control.

Kashmiri Muslims will visiit the graveyards of the Shuhada (martyrs) in Srinagar and other places to offer fateha - besides holding special prayer meetings for the upholding of the status of the martyrs in heaven.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir from both sides of the LoC have attached great hopes for the early settlement of the much-delayed Kashmir problem in line with the wishes of its basic stake-holders � the people of Jammu & Kashmir through peaceful means by both India and Pakistan under the spirit of the international norms and commitments especially through holding of internationally-committed plebiscite under the United Nations resolutions.

In the liberated territory of AJK, people from all walks of life will hold special prayer meetings besides staging rallies and seminars to pay rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs in all district and tehsil headquarters across the liberated territory to mark the day.

Special Kashmir Martyrs Day meetings will be held at all the district and tehsil head quarters including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, Neelam valley, Haveili, Hattiyan and Bhimbher and all other small and major towns and cities under the spirit of various social, political and religious Kashmiri outfits besides the civil society belonging to all spheres of life including the business community, lawyers and the media groups all over the state.

Addressing these special functions speakers paid rich tributes to the Kashmiris martyrs of 1931 who were gunned down by the then dogra rulers outside the Central Jail Srinagar for raising voice for the liberation of the motherland from the Dogra yoke.