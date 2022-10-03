UrduPoint.com

British Politician, Lord Wajid Call On NA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the House of Commons and Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner and Lord Wajid Khan, Member of House of Lords, UK Monday called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf

During the meeting, they explored ways to enhance parliamentary and bilateral cooperation and socio-economic losses faced by recent devastating floods in Pakistan.

Expressing satisfaction with the fraternal Pak-UK ties, Speaker remarked that the United Kingdom was a significant economic and bilateral partner of Pakistan. He applauded the Pakistani Diaspora's contribution to the country's economy, and politics; and their pivotal role in consolidating existing relations between the two countries.

Speaker, while highlighting the recent deadly floods in the country, said that climate change had unfavourably impacted Pakistan while it had less than 1% share in global carbon emissions.

He also apprised about the National Assembly's move to present an Emergency resolution in the forthcoming IPU Conference in Rwanda from Oct 11-15, 2022 to highlight the plight of flood affectees in Pakistan.

Speaker sought the support of the Parliament of the UK and its government to back the National Assembly's call for the creation of a global climate fund for developing countries, particularly Pakistan.

Deputy Leader of the Labor Party said that the UK had not forgotten the people of Pakistan and they would always extend their support in any way possible to help the flood affectees in Pakistan.

They also agreed to strengthen mutual ties and expand corporations in the fields of common interests. She also agreed that parliamentary interactions and collaboration would further bolster Pak-UK bilateral ties. Lord Wajid also assured to made efforts to garner support for Pakistan's ambition of building back better in a greener and cleaner manner.

