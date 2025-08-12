Open Menu

Brother Killed In Accidental Shooting In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Brother killed in accidental shooting in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A domestic dispute between two brothers turned tragic when a gun accidentally went off, killing one of them here in the limits of Paharpur police station.

According to a report lodged at Paharpur Police Station by 66-year-old resident Ghulam Shabbir Baloch, he was cutting fodder for his livestock in his fields when he received a call from home informing him that his sons, Imran and Ramzan, had an argument.

During the quarrel, a 12-bore shotgun in Imran’s possession discharged, fatally injuring Ramzan.

Shabbir stated there was no longstanding enmity between the two. Family members told police that Imran had been advising his brother Ramzan to avoid immoral activities, which angered Ramzan.

After exchange of harsh words, Ramzan picked up the shotgun from a room. A scuffle broke out between the two, during which the weapon went off, resulting in Ramzan’s death.

Police have registered the case and initiated further investigation.

APP/akt

