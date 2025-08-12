Brother Killed In Accidental Shooting In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A domestic dispute between two brothers turned tragic when a gun accidentally went off, killing one of them here in the limits of Paharpur police station.
According to a report lodged at Paharpur Police Station by 66-year-old resident Ghulam Shabbir Baloch, he was cutting fodder for his livestock in his fields when he received a call from home informing him that his sons, Imran and Ramzan, had an argument.
During the quarrel, a 12-bore shotgun in Imran’s possession discharged, fatally injuring Ramzan.
Shabbir stated there was no longstanding enmity between the two. Family members told police that Imran had been advising his brother Ramzan to avoid immoral activities, which angered Ramzan.
After exchange of harsh words, Ramzan picked up the shotgun from a room. A scuffle broke out between the two, during which the weapon went off, resulting in Ramzan’s death.
Police have registered the case and initiated further investigation.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..
ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May 9 arson cases
Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Myanmar to UAE
Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness
EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..
Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thrilling Volleyball tournament organized in connection with ‘Youm-e-Azadi, Ma’raka-e-Haq’24 seconds ago
-
Six new dengue cases reported, Bahria Town office sealed26 seconds ago
-
DPM/Dar appreciates ICAP’s valuable contributions30 seconds ago
-
Curfew imposed in 27 areas of Bajaur until August 1432 seconds ago
-
Samina pays tribute to services of Pak Army, sacrifices of martyrs on occasion of Independence Day34 seconds ago
-
Independence Day to be celebrated in national spirit: DC Usta Muhammad36 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers over 15 kg of drugs worth Rs 3.4 million in 5 operations38 seconds ago
-
RCB crackdown; illegal milk factory sealed, 1100 lit of toxic milk destroyed40 seconds ago
-
Two injured in Karachi road accident42 seconds ago
-
Brother killed in accidental shooting in DI Khan44 seconds ago
-
Bid to smuggle drug foiled, two women among three held46 seconds ago
-
11 arrested, weapons, narcotics recovered21 minutes ago