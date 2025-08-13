Chakri Police arrest 2 murder case POs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Chakri Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders for killing a citizen over old enmity about three years ago.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Wednesday, the accused along with their accomplices had shot dead the citizen.

The case of the incident was registered in September 2022. The accused had gone into hiding after the incident while their four accomplices had been arrested earlier.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar appreciated the Chakri Police for arresting the proclaimed offenders and directed them to prepare a challan against them with solid evidence to get them convicted from the court of law.