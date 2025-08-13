Security plan for ID, Maraka-e-Haq on Aug 14

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The district police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the 78th Independence Day and Maaraka-e-Haq celebrations on August 14.

According to a police spokesman here Wednesday, more than 2,500 police personnel including officers will perform duties in the district. At least 136 special pickets will be set up on various main roads to prevent one-wheeling. Special police personnel have also been deployed at the parks. mobile teams of police stations, elite commandos and special squads of dolphin force will remain on patrolling on the day.

The spokesman said that special instructions have been issued for taking legal action against wheelie doers and the motorcycle mechanics found involved in preparing motorbikes for the purpose.

CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar has also issued instructions to launch a special crackdown to prevent aerial firing and fireworks in the district.

CPO has warned that violation of the law & order will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

A vigorous crackdown will be launched against those who will take law into their hands on the occasion of Independence Day.