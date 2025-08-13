Open Menu

PFA Seizes 200-kg Unhealthy Chicken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 02:40 PM

PFA seizes 200-kg unhealthy chicken

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscated and discarded 200-kilogram foul-smelling and substandard chicken meat during a crackdown on illegal slaughter houses and unhygienic meat in the district, on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued here, a joint team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and the Livestock Department had conducted a raid on a chicken shop in Satellite Town. A veterinary doctor examined the meat and declared it unfit for human consumption.

An FIR was filed against the shop owner with the local police station. Citizens have been asked to call the helpline 1223 in case of finding any food shops selling substandard item.

