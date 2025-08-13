25th death anniversary of Nazia Hassan observed today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The 25th death anniversary of pop music icon Nazia Hassan is being observed on Wednesday.

She was born on April 3, 1965, in Karachi, Nazia rose to fame at the age of just 15 with her hit song Aap Jaisa Koi for the Bollywood film Qurbani (1980).

Along with her brother Zoheb Hassan, she released several chart-topping albums, including Disco Deewane, Boom Boom, and Hotline, which became instant classics across South Asia and beyond.

Apart from her musical career, Nazia was also a UNICEF cultural ambassador and dedicated herself to charitable causes.

Nazia Hassan passed away on August 13, 2000, in London at the age of 35 after a battle with cancer.