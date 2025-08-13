PBM Marks Independence Day With Flag Hoisting, Tree Plantation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) marked Independence Day with a dignified ceremony at its Islamabad Headquarters, where Managing Director Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt hoisted the national flag, followed by a symbolic cake-cutting and Moringa tree plantation.
In his address, Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt paid tribute to the heroes of the Pakistan Movement, whose sacrifices secured the nation’s independence.
“Dignified and civilized nations value their freedom, and thus, it is our responsibility to safeguard our independence by promoting unity, tolerance, and national harmony to thwart the nefarious intentions of our enemies”, he said while extending heartfelt Independence Day greetings to the entire nation.
Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt also appealed to include the underprivileged and deserving individuals in the celebrations, by supporting those in need within their communities.
He also urged all the employees to perform their professional duties with utmost dedication and commitment, and to serve the neglected people of the country with sincerity and compassion.
Captain Shaheen also paid tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan for protecting the integrity of the nation, achieving the historic victory against India, and earning a respected position globally.
Director General PBM Prof. Dr. Zeeshan Danish also graced the event along with Director Projects Qasim Zafar, Director IT Kashif Nadeem, Director Admin Zafar Khan Safdar, Director Finance Ijaz Hussain, Director Audit Khizar Hayat, Director P & I Rizwan Ahmed? Director R & D Javed Iqbal, Dy. Director Medical Dr. Sadia and other PBM employees.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025
Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July
Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue-1122 Sialkot on high alert amid flood threat2 minutes ago
-
Security plan for ID, Maraka-e-Haq on Aug 142 minutes ago
-
Pakistan targets major boost in energy security with fresh exploration drive, NA told2 minutes ago
-
PBM marks independence day with flag hoisting, tree plantation2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against beggars continues, 235 arrested2 minutes ago
-
Literary organizations, NGO's urge masses to plant sapling on Pakistan's independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Solid measures afoot to improve traffic system in Tank12 minutes ago
-
I-Day ceremony held at Special School12 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 200-kg unhealthy chicken12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties15 minutes ago
-
25th death anniversary of Nazia Hassan observed today22 minutes ago
-
Chakri Police arrest 2 murder case POs22 minutes ago