Brother turned out to be the killer of brother

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Thikriwala police claimed on Tuesday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case by arresting two accused including a brother of the victim.

Police said that unidentified persons had shot dead Waqas, resident of Painsra after calling him out of his house late night on February 27, 2023.

On the complaint of victim's brother Waseem, the police had registered a case and started investigation. The complainant had alleged that his brother was by his cousins Zohaib and Shafiq over property dispute.

SP Iqbal Town Irtaza Kumail constituted a special team headed by SHO Thikriwala police station for arresting the real culprits.

On suspicion, the police team took Mehar Zeeshan aka Shani, the friend of the complainant, into custody and checked the record of his mobile phone data.

During interrogation, Mehar Zeeshan confessed that he along with complainant Waseem called Waqas out of his house and shot him dead. He alleged that Waseem wanted to make money by implicating his cousins in the murder case besides grasping property of his ownvictim brother.

Further investigation was underway.