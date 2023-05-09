UrduPoint.com

Brother Turned Out To Be The Killer Of Brother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Brother turned out to be the killer of brother

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Thikriwala police claimed on Tuesday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case by arresting two accused including a brother of the victim.

Police said that unidentified persons had shot dead Waqas, resident of Painsra after calling him out of his house late night on February 27, 2023.

On the complaint of victim's brother Waseem, the police had registered a case and started investigation. The complainant had alleged that his brother was by his cousins Zohaib and Shafiq over property dispute.

SP Iqbal Town Irtaza Kumail constituted a special team headed by SHO Thikriwala police station for arresting the real culprits.

On suspicion, the police team took Mehar Zeeshan aka Shani, the friend of the complainant, into custody and checked the record of his mobile phone data.

During interrogation, Mehar Zeeshan confessed that he along with complainant Waseem called Waqas out of his house and shot him dead. He alleged that Waseem wanted to make money by implicating his cousins in the murder case besides grasping property of his ownvictim brother.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Police Station Mobile Mehar Money February

Recent Stories

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

35 minutes ago
 PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

41 minutes ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

1 hour ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.