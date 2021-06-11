Budget to bring relief for weaker section of society: Ali Nawaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Friday assured that budget 2021-22 would bring significant relief for weaker sections and gives a huge positive changes in the lifestyle of unprivileged segment of society.

The new budget had fully focused for salary classed, farmers, agriculture sector and poor people of the country as state could not flourish until its labour force is not stable, he said this while speaking to a Private news channel.

Ali said that the government was committed to extend maximum relief to the common man andwould bring down prices of the essentials commodities in the upcoming budget.

He said that despite all the challenges and global outbreak of the coronavirus, the country's economy has been revived and every sector including construction, manufacturing, GDB, export and textiles has improved.