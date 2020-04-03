Business Community may install walk through gates for sanitisation in all public places under CSR: Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali said the provincial governments with the help of multinational companies under public-private partnership may install walk through gates in all public places, markets, shopping malls etc for sanitizing the people to prevent COVID19 spread under the corporate social responsibility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali said the provincial governments with the help of multinational companies under public-private partnership may install walk through gates in all public places, markets, shopping malls etc for sanitizing the people to prevent COVID19 spread under the corporate social responsibility.

She said that soon after the end of lockdown, masses would jump into public places for precautionary measures at least for two months walk through gates were vital, said a press release.

Government is already taken heavy budgetary measures in the current situation, now its responsibility of the business community to play their role.

All over the world including in India industrialists have come out to help their people in the prevailing situation.

The PTI leader urged all trade bodies including FPCCI to issued a curricular in this regard to their members, as it is speculated that the viral pandemic wouldn't finish completely, might be it hit again after a few months.

Fehmida Jamali further said the decision to open up the construction industry by the prime minister with necessary incentives in order to provide job opportunities to the thousands of people.

The relief package would also support uplift of other allied industries to the construction sector.

Similarly the refund of one hundred billion rupees to exporters in this pandemic reflects the seriousness of the government as it is our utmost effort to ensure timely refunds to the business community so that they do not face any liquidity issue and would compete internationally, she said.