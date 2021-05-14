Business places, transport terminals remained closed on second day of Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Major markets and business places of provincial metropolis Friday remained closed on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr as per directives and guidelines issued by National Command and Operation Centre to contain the corona spread.

All the business places even hotels and restaurants situated on University Road, Saddar Bazar and city remained closed.

Traffic on major arteries was sparse as denizens preferred to stay home to stay safe.

Main transport terminals and operation of inter and intra-city were also closed.

On the other hand, queues of taxis and private cars were seen outside the closed transport terminals defying directives of the provincial government.

Owners of these private cars who were entertaining both inter and intra-city passengers seen fleecing people in the absence of public transport.