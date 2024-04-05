Open Menu

By-election Campaigns Set To Conclude At Midnight On April 19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM

By-election campaigns set to conclude at midnight on April 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The ongoing election campaign for by-elections in 21 national and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan will conclude late Friday night (April 19-20), giving voters the opportunity to carefully consider their options before casting their votes for preferred candidates in their respective constituencies.

In accordance with election regulations, campaigning will come to an end precisely at midnight falling between the April 19th and 20th. The ECP advises that candidates who continue engaging in political activities after this deadline will face legal consequences. Additionally, the ECP calls upon the media and the public to work together to uphold a free, fair, and transparent election process.

The Election Commission has reminded the candidates participating in the by-elections about Section 182 of the Election Act, 2017. This section prohibits individuals from organizing, attending, or participating in any public meetings or processions within the constituency's area for a period of 48 hours after the polls end, until midnight.

The ECP cautioned that those who breach these regulations could be subject to penalties such as imprisonment for a maximum of two years, a fine of up to Rs 100,000, or both.

Arrangements have almost been completed to hold the by-elections in five National and 16 provincial assembly Constituencies in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan on April 21. National Assembly constituencies included NA-8 Bajaur; NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan-I; NA-119 Lahore-III; NA-132 Kasur-II, and NA-196 Kamber Shahdadkot-I.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituencies included PK-22 Bajaur-IV and PK-91 Kohat-II. Balochistan Assembly constituencies included PB-20 Khuzdar-III and PB-22 Lasbela. Punjab Assembly constituencies included PP-22 Chakwal-Cum-Talagang; PP-32 Gujrat-VI; PP-36 Wazirabad-II; PP-54 Narowal-I; PP-93 Bhakkar-V; PP-139 Sheikhupura-IV; PP-147 Lahore-III; PP-149 Lahore- V; PP-158 Lahore-XIV; PP-164 Lahore XX; PP-266 Rahim Yar Khan-XII, and PP-290 DG Khan-V.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Lahore National Assembly Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Fine Lasbela April 2017 Media From NA-8 NA-44 NA-119 NA-132 NA-196 PP-22 PP-32 PP-36 PP-54 PP-93 PP-139 PP-147 PP-149 PP-158 PP-164 PP-266 PP-290 PK-22 PK-91 PB-20 PB-22 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communicati ..

Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director

57 minutes ago
 PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppressio ..

PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians

3 hours ago
 UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel ..

UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: ..

Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack

3 hours ago
 UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in variou ..

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields

4 hours ago
 Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of thr ..

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

8 hours ago
 UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

20 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

20 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

20 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan